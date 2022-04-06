Flood Warnings Issued For NSW Amid Heavy Rainfall

More rain is on the way for New South Wales with heavy falls to stretch from the Hunter to the Victorian border today and tomorrow.

Sydney is also bracing to be hit by a rain bomb for a third time in recent weeks.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has issued a severe weather warning for those between Gosford and Bega over Wednesday and Thursday.

While Sydney, Bega, Batemans Bay, Nowra, Goulburn, Wollongong, Katoomba and Gosford, will all likely experience heavy rainfall.

The rain warning has prompted a flood watch for residents in areas along the NSW river systems in Greater Sydney, the Central Coast and south coast.

Meantime, minor to moderate flooding is expected on the Hawkesbury and Nepean, Colo, Upper Nepean, and Lower Hunter Rivers, and Wollombi Brook, with flood warnings issued for the Richmond, Orara, Paroo, Culgoa, Birrie, Bokhara and Narran, Snowy, and Macintyre River (Qld) Rivers.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in the Illawarra and part of the south coast and Southern Tablelands, with possible flash flooding.

BOM Senior Forecaster Samantha Conner advises some areas could see up to 140mm in six hours.

“The Illawarra will likely get the main focus of the rain, broadly around (the warning area) we will see between 60 to 100mm, especially in Sydney … but falls in some parts could reach 140mm in six hours,” Ms Conner told the SMH.

“There are flood warnings for numerous catchments … any rain that does fall goes straight into run-off, causing a higher chance of flooding because there has been so much rain already.”

“Residents should stay alert of warnings and observe any flood warnings ahead of time,” she said.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr