Flood Warnings Remain In Place With Brisbane River Yet To Reach "Peak"

Brisbane locals are being warned that flooding could continue for another week despite rain beginning to ease.

Major flood warnings will remain in place across Brisbane with the Brisbane River still yet to reach its “peak”.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the Brisbane River is set to reach a “significant peak” today.

The river is set to hit 3.7m by 9AM this morning which exceeds the river’s 3.5m capacity.

While the lack of rain will see flooding cease in most areas, a number of areas are still expected to see further flooding over the coming week.

With dams overflowing and more storms forecast, more rainfall and flooding is being predicted.

Major flood warnings will remain in place for the Brisbane, Mary, Bremer, Condamine, Moonie, Balonne and Georgina rivers.

Schools throughout the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Logan will stay closed today as the community begin what will be a massive clean-up operation.

Approximately 15,000 homes were hit by flood waters yesterday along with a number of Brisbane-based businesses.

Despite major flooding in a number of areas through south east Queensland, the floods still did not reach the same levels as the 2011 floods.

