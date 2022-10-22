Flood Waters Force Northern NSW Residents To Flee Their Homes

Thousands of residents across northern NSW and Victoria have been urged to evacuate as wet weather continues to engorge rivers.

Warnings have also been issued to areas including Echuca in Victoria as well as Moama and Moree in NSW as the weather threatens to cause more flooding.

According to the NSW SES, major flood levels have been exceeded in both the Mehi and Gwydir rivers as heavy rain continues to plague the area.

At least 4,000 people have been evacuated from Moree with NSW Emergency Minister Steph Cooke warning conditions are likely to worsen.

"In Moree, a second peak will come through the community and will come very close to the February 1955 level and even if it doesn't it will be significant flooding through that region," she told 9 News.

In an attempt to assist those forced to flee their homes, evacuation centres have been established throughout Moree on Boston Street.

