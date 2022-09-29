Flooding Slams Florida As “Historic Storm” Turns Towards South Carolina

US President Joe Biden has said a catastrophic storm that ripped through the south east peninsula may be “the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history”.

“The numbers are still unclear, but we’re hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life,” President Biden said during a Federal Emergency Management Agency briefing.

At least nine people are dead, however the extent of deaths and injuries remained uncertain.

Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms to ever hit US mainland, made landfall on Thursday as a category 4 slamming south-west Florida leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

Gulf Coast communities were flooded by the storm, before Hurricane Ian wove a path of destruction across the peninsula to the Atlantic Ocean, and then spun towards South Carolina.

President Biden has since declared a major disaster in Florida ensuring federal aid to support recovery efforts in areas affected by the hurricane.

“You’re looking at a storm that’s changed the character of a significant part of our state,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.

“And this is going to require not just emergency response now in the days or weeks ahead — this is going to require years of efforts to be able to rebuild and come back.” - Florida Gov Ron DeSantis

The National Hurricane Center said Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm, was “taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”

