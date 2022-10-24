Floods Prompt More Alerts And Evacuation Order Across Regional Areas

Flooding continues across New South Wales, especially in the Northern Rivers region.

There were 141 flood warnings across New South Wales on Tuesday morning, with 24 evacuation orders, urging residents to either evacuate now or before a nominated time.

The State Emergency Service helped residents in parts of Narrabri in north-western NSW to evacuate overnight, with flood peaks expected today.

Other areas under evacuation orders include parts of Lower North Lismore, Moree, Dubbo, Mudgee and Moama on the NSW-Victoria border, while 52 schools across the state have closed due to flooding.

NSW State Emergency Services Commissioner Carlene York urged people in flood-affected areas to be more cautious.

"People are making poor decisions," she said.

"The risk hasn't gone. It might be sunny, but in many areas the water is still rising, and there is water on many roads." - NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York

Meantime, NSW Emergency Service Minister Steph Cooke has warned the flooding crisis impacting farmers will soon become a major concern for consumers.

"When you've got not just the actual harvest being impacted, but our ability to transport it and get it from the farm gate, right through processing and onto the supermarket shelves.

"Those impacts are likely to be felt at one point or another," she added.

