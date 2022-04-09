Floodwaters Continue Rising North-West Of Sydney

Australia's east coast continues to be battered by heavy rain, in a La Nina phenomenon event which has caused damaged properties and thousands to evacuate.

Tragically, a man was found dead in the southwest after his car was swept away by flood waters.

Intense weather systems has dumped a rain bomb on the CBD and various regional suburbs, raising the risk of flash flooding and landslides - Sydney has already received more than its average yearly rainfall.

"Whilst the rainfall has started to ease in most places, we do expect to see those river levels continue to rise for sometime before they start to ease back over the next 12 to 24 hours," New South Wales emergency services Acting Commissioner Daniel Austin said.

Residents in Sydney's western suburbs were asked to evacuate for a second time this week, a repeat scenario from early march.

More than 4,000 residents are under current evacuation orders across the state's north-west.

The Bureau of Meteorology said rainfall has threatened flooding over major rivers, with some passing their peak levels on Friday night.

Warragamba Dam, one of Sydney's major water supply areas has overflowed.

The BOM added that the Hawkesbury River is yet to peak at Windsor, but warn it could happen over the weekend.

"Flooding is continuing across the Hawkesbury Nepean Valley due to heavy rainfall Wednesday night and Thursday," the BOM said.

"Further showers are forecast during Saturday which are not expected to produce renewed river level rises."

The State Emergency Service (SES) responded to 280 calls for help in the past 24 hours.

