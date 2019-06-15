Florida Georgia Line Drops Surprise Acoustic Remixes

Image: Courtesy of BMLG Records

After launching summer’s hottest tour in the USA, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE surprises fans with a stripped-down take on their 11X PLATINUM smash “Cruise” and current chart-rising single “Talk You Out of It” off CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY.

Available everywhere NOW via BMLG Records, listen to “Talk You Out of It / Cruise (Acoustic Remixes).” This fresh throwback-to-now combo rides their meteoric chart domination.

FGL’s career-rocketing debut “Cruise” remains the best-selling digital Country single of all time (SoundScan) and also made history when FGL became the first Country act to achieve RIAA’s DIAMOND certification (10 million copies sold). The GRAMMY-nominated pair have racked up over 8.9 billion streams, 33.6 million tracks, and surpassed 4.6 million albums sold worldwide to date.



