Flying Fox Wars Rage Over Battle To Cut Down Tree Outside Cairns Library

Daylight delivers a hang-out haven for fruit bats in trees across the wet tropics of far north Queensland in mass roosts or “camps,” but by sunset they rise from their slumber to sweep through the night sky and feast on Eucalyptus pollen, fruit, and nectars.

However, bat colony numbers have plummeted over the last century due to lost habitats, climate extremes, and the dreaded human.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Far North Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

Their greatest predator threatening their way of life is currently the Cairns Regional Council, who want to cut down their former home, a heritage-listed fig tree outside the city library.

Hostility between the flying foxes and Council has been going on for years after the committee were fined for unlawfully disturbing flying foxes and trimming trees.

But taking it one step further, the council has applied under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act for permission to remove the Lake St tree, citing a pathogen infection.

News Corp have reported that a council document reveals the only clear alternative is to do nothing.

“The opportunity to intervene if a flying-fox pup or injured flying fox becomes abandoned or trapped in the tree is limited," it said.

“Flying-foxes in T5 may not be able to be rescued if the tree remains and the rescue is determined to present an unacceptable level of risk to human safety.

Meanwhile, the Environmental Defenders Office is urging the Queensland Government to adopt policies led by First Nations Lore and the latest scientific research - to protect endangered Flying-foxes in the Wet Tropics Country of far north Queensland.

Cairns is currently home to 44 Spectacled Flying-fox roost sites, which are not all occupied at once.

The Environment Department will offer their decision on whether an assessment under national environment law needs to be conducted will be handed down on Wednesday.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr