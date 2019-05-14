Focus On Mental Health Of Young Townsville Students Facing NAPLAN Testing

North Queensland students taking part in NAPLAN exams today are being encouraged to stay calm and try their best.

It's important to send the message to the young ones facing the tests that the result is not the be-all end-all.

Education Minister Grace Grace has reaffirmed her calls for a National Review, given that a recent report commissioned by the state government found many kids were displaying high levels of anxiety and stress as a result of the exams.

"More than 260,000 QLD students in years 3, 5, 7 & 9 will sit NAPLAN tests this week," the Education Minister wrote on Facebook.



"It kicks off with the writing test today, reading tomorrow and numeracy on Thursday. Over 480 schools are participating in NAPLAN online this year, which runs until May 24. Just remember to try your best and stay calm.

"Be confident that you've been taught well in our schools throughout Queensland."

To prepare your student for the testing you should make sure they sleep well and have a good breakfast to prepare their little minds to achieve big!

PRICEY'S POLLY POSTERS SONG SUMS UP THIS WEEK:

