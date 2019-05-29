Focus On Positive Parenting For New Townsville Hospital Campaign

In a Queensland-first, Townsville Hospital has today launched a home-grown marketing campaign to improve the health outcomes of the youngest North Queenslanders.

The Your Child Lives With Your Choices campaign will kick off this arvo as Townsville continues to lag in Queensland and Australia around key health indicators for children and infants.

The campaign provides home-grown advice about positive parenting behaviours from local families as well as local specialists.

Across North Queensland, 14% of women smoked during pregnancy and 8% of babies were born with low birth weight – significantly higher than the Queensland average.

Almost half of all children aged between five and six experienced tooth-decay while one in four children were classified as overweight or obese.

Townsville Hospital and Health Service Board Chair Tony Mooney said today was a landmark day in establishing a stronger dialogue between the Townsville Hospital and the Townsville community about a vital health issue.

“What we know if that from conception to two years of age is a unique window to establish healthy habits that can set a child up for a lifetime of good health,” Mr Mooney said.

“This campaign is all about supporting our community by educating them about good choices for the health of their children as well as linking them in with the services we provide right here in Townsville.

“The health of our next generation is paramount, and I am proud the Board committed $30,000 to support this important campaign.”

The campaign will run for eight weeks across Townsville with every baby born at The Townsville Hospital during that time to receive a campaign onesie.