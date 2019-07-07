Fog Causing Delays Once Again At Sydney Airport

Another day and yet more fog is causing havoc across the city of Sydney.

The fog has blanketed most of the city with Sydney's most iconic landmarks hidden from view.

Visibility at Sydney Airport was reduced to just 500 metres which has cause Domestic flights to be delayed by an hour and International flights by 30-minutes.

Passengers are being urged to contact their airline for more details.

Ferry services have also come to a halt.

Motorists are also being warned to take care on the roads.

A dramatic rescue also took place this morning with a man arrested after scaling the Sydney Harbour Bridge.