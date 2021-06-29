Australian code-hopper Israel Folau has been released from his contract with the Catalan Dragons, now cleared to play with the Southport Tigers.

Folau is expected to return to rugby league after 11 years away from the game, suiting up in the Gold Coast division of the Queensland Rugby League.

A war between international clubs was dragged through the trenches when the UK Super League team denied the switch after his contract was assessed.

The Catalans now made a decision on the back of a $50,000 payout by Folau settling the release.

“[Folau] told us his desire to play alongside his two brothers and we didn’t want to prevent him. We wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career.” said Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch.

Folau has been well-supported by mining migrate Clive Palmer, who also owns the Southport team - where the 32-year-old hopes to revive his league career.

“Israel remains one of the best rugby league players in Queensland and Australia,” Palmer said in a statement on Tuesday.

“His absence has been for far too long. All he wants to do is play with his brothers and enjoy the gamete loves.”

The stand-off between Palmer and the two clubs had nearly been assessed in courts, with the QRL in favour of denying Folau due to absence reasons cited by the Dragons.

Folau was sacked from the Wallabies squad by Rugby Australia, after he posted homophobic social media rants in 2019.

