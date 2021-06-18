Foo Fighters Announce Bee Gees Cover Record 'Hail Satin'

Everyone's favourite rock band Foo Fighters have had a rebirth and comeback as everyone's most confusing tribute band, The Dee Gees.

The Dee Gees, The Bee Gees tribute band, see's the Foo Fighters satin up and go up an octave or 5 on the limited edition Record Store Day release titled Hail Satin.





The LP is out July 17 and released only on era-appropriate vinyl, packaged up in a "dazzling rainbow mylar" sleeve, with side A the Dee Gees takes on Bee Gees classics "You Should Be Dancing", "Night Fever", "Tragedy" and your Mum's favourite "More Than A Woman" with the bonus Andy Gibbs tribute "Shadow Dancing", then flip the record to side b to get back to business with live recordings of Foo Fighters new tracks off their latest record Medicine At Midnight.

Side A

The DEE GEES:

You Should Be Dancing

Night Fever

Tragedy

Shadow Dancing

More Than a Woman



Side B

LIVE at 606:

Making A Fire

Shame Shame

Waiting on a War

No Son of Mine

Cloudspotter

Foo Fighters caught disco-fever last year and took on the Aussie disco band's You Should Be Dancing for BBC, which shook fans in the right way.

It's been a HUGE week for Foo Fighters, who played an intimate warm up show in Los Angeles earlier this week, the first gig the rock city has seen since the pandemic hit.

