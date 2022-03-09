Foo Fighters Announce Australia & New Zealand Tour

Foo Fighters Announce Australia & New Zealand National Tour

Fresh off their historic 3-hour rock & roll marathon for 30,000 adoring fans in Geelong last Friday – the first stadium concert in Australia in two long years – we're thrilled to announce global rock giants Foo Fighters will return to Australia and New Zealand in November/December 2022.

Hear what Dave Grohl had to say about coming back to Australia below:

As teased by Dave Grohl on stage in Geelong (VIC) just last Friday night, the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will return to the southern hemisphere this Spring, bringing their unrivalled Foo Fighters live experience to audiences in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Wellington and Auckland. It will be Foo Fighters’ first headline tour of both countries since 2018.

Tickets to all cities will go on sale Thursday 10 March

