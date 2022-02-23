Foo Fighters Confirm One-Off Geelong Show For Always Live

US rock heavyweights, Foo Fighters are returning down under for a special regional show in Geelong.

As part of the Labor Government's Always Live, a statewide program which celebrates the return of live music.

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Martin Pakula confirmed the rumour on Wednesday, with the iconic band performing on Friday March 4.

"The Foo Fighters always put on an epic performance and this concert will further cement our position as Australia’s home of music," he said.

The 12-time Grammy winners will be fronted by Dave Grohl, with Australian support acts featuring Amyl and the Sniffers, and The Meanies.

Tickets are expected to range from $99 to $220 for the special show, all ticket holders must have received their two doses of the COVID vaccine.

A near-25,000 capacity, the state government expect a full crowd to arrive for the landmark gig.

The initiative was welcomed by music lovers, bringing to life the vision of the late music mogul Michael Gudinski, who worked tirelessly to invest in live music down under.

Current chair of Always Live, Gudinski's son Matt said it's a blessing to uphold his father's vision.

"ALWAYS LIVE was a passion project for my dad to ensure Victoria continued to be recognised as the music capital of Australia, and Melbourne as one of the leading music cities in the world."

