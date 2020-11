Earlier this week the Foo Fighters teased new music and now it's finally here!

The Foo Fighters have dropped a brand new track in the States tonight called 'Shame Shame' to launch their new album.

Their new album 'Medicine at Midnight' will be released on the 5th of February 2021.

