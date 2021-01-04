Foo Fighters Dropped A Brand New Single To Start 2021

Foo Fighters have started 2021 on the right foot with the surprise release of their new single.

No Son Of Mine is the second track off the band's 10th studio album, Medicine At Midnight, out February 5 and is that classic hard hitting, sing along Foo Fighters sound we love them for.

No Son Of Mine follows the release of the creepy new single, Shame Shame, the first taste of the new album and a different sound for the Fooies.

2020 was set to be huge for Foo Fighters who celebrate they 25th anniversary as a band. We caught up with the band's drummer and sometimes vocalist Taylor Hawkins to look back at the band's career.

