Foo Fighters Have Just Previewed More Music Before This Friday's New Release

It's only 4 days until we get the 10th studio album from the Foo Fighters and it feels like forever away.

Everyone's favourite rock band have just teased two new tracks from their brand new album, Medicine At Midnight and damn they sound good.



In just 30 seconds each, we're served up that classic Foo Fighters hard rock sound, with a sprinkle of groovy backing vocals, including the voice of Fooies frontman Dave Grohl's daughter Violet on the song Making A Fire, which kicks off the new album as track 1 and another taste has a rougher, heavier sound with track 2 Cloudspotter.

The band have already released 3 full length tracks from Medicine At Midnight, the dark single Shame Shame and the more classic sounding, political driven Waiting On A War, both of which have two very different feels and the belter No Son Of Mine, building the anticipation for Friday's release even more.

Medicine At Midnight is out this Friday with Foo Fighters joining Triple M at midday to play the new album in full.

