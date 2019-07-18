Foo Fighters Have Opened Their Vaults And Want You To Get Involved

Everyone's favourite rock band Foo Fighters have opened the vaults, releasing music and clips from the past and want your input.

The American rock band have virtually dug deep, releasing exclusive audio and video and the band are asking you, the fans to contribute.

Available on the band's website you can submit stories, photos, video or just say G'day to the Fooies.

Open the vault:



Submit your story HERE

The first videos are from Wembley Stadium in 2008.

Watch:



Looking forward to more from Fooies this week.

