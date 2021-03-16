Foo Fighters Radio Is Coming To Triple M

This is call for all the Foo Fighter fans across the land! To celebrate the band’s eighth number one album in Australia they will be taking over the airwaves every Friday night on Triple M from 19th March through to 23rd April.

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jafee will Breakout and play their favourite songs and share stories from their time on the road touring like only the Foos can.

Head of Triple M Music, Mickey Maher, said: “No band fits hand in Triple M’s glove more than the Foo Fighters. To have the band host these one-off, personally curated shows, exclusive to listeners across our network, is very exciting. Obviously COVID is limiting their chance to grace our shores but with their eighth number one album in Australia we are thrilled they want to do something like this to celebrate with their Aussie fans. Who are we to turn them down!”

Each week a different member of the Foo Fighters will take over Triple M with their own radio show and music fans will learn who from the band digs the music of Jane’s Addiction, Van Halen, Queen, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, Phil Collins, Alice Cooper and Jack White to name a few.

The Generator will kick over every Friday night from 19 March for Foo Fighters Radio after the footy across Triple M’s enviable 49 stations across the country. Check local guides for exact times.





