Here's How Your Foo Fighters Tickets Will Be Refunded

Family, friends, and fans across the globe have been left shattered after the passing of Taylor Hawkins.

We're devastated to report the cancellation of Foo Fighters’ Australian and New Zealand tour, scheduled to take place in November/December 2022. Ultimately this was expected following the passing of drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Wellington shows:

Tickets purchased by credit or debit card will be automatically refunded in full to the card originally used for purchase and patrons do not need to take any action. Patrons should allow approximately 30 working days for the refund to appear in their account.

If you purchased your tickets at a Ticketek agency or paid in full using gift vouchers, please contact Ticketek here.

Perth + Auckland shows:

Ticketholders don’t need to do anything – Ticketmaster will issue a refund onto the original credit card used to buy tickets. If you received your ticket(s) any other way, including via “Ticket Forward”, you will need to contact the original credit card holder for your refund. For more refund information, contact Ticketmaster here.

Listen below to hear our tribute to Taylor Hawkins:

Earlier this month Foo Fighters flew all the way to Australia for one gig for 30,000 people. Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee joined Dangerous Dave for a special chat ahead of the gig. We've had the pleasure of hanging out with the Fooies more than a handful of times, but little did we know it would be our last time hanging out with the incredible Taylor Hawkins.

Clocking 50 laps around the planet only a month before his untimely passing, Taylor told us how he spent his last birthday.

Hear the FULL UNCENCORED Foo Fighters Interview With Dangerous Dave Below:

In case you want to share this epic chat with The Fooies with your little people, we've bleeped out all the words that you might have to explain to young ears. Listen Below:

As we wallow through our memories of Taylor, we can't go passed the time he and Dave Grohl told Triple M's Jane Kennedy the all-time most amazing story ever. There's Strip Clubs, there's Pantera, there's that beautiful mateship between Taylor and Dave. It was worth Jane putting down all those notes she made for the interview so we got this beaut of a yarn instead.

