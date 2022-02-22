Foo Fighters Return To Australia For One Night Only

Foo Fighters Return To Australia For The First Time Since 2018

We're thrilled to announce 12-time Grammy-winners Foo Fighters will return to Australia next month, with a history-making performance at Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium on Friday 4 March.

Tickets go on sale Friday 25 February (12pm AEDT)

The 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will arrive in Australia next week for the first time since 2018 for an exclusive, one-off concert.



Still Frame from Studio 666. Source: Sony Pictures Still Frame from Studio 666. Source: Sony Pictures

This will be the first time a full-capacity stadium show by any international music artist has taken place in Australia since the COVID pandemic first hit back in March 2020.

After two years of live music virtually being on hold, and with our international borders now re-open for business, the 30+ million-record-selling band will arrive in Victoria next week to celebrate the State’s extraordinary reputation as the live music capital of Australia.

With the rumours confirmed, the Foo’s upcoming Geelong concert is announced today in partnership with the Victorian Government’s contemporary live music major event ALWAYS LIVE – a brand new, State-wide celebration of contemporary live music. Bringing together icons of Australia’s music scene with emerging local talent

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!