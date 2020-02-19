Foo Fighters Stepping Back In Time For A Tour Announce For The Ages

The mighty Foo Fighters are going back to their roots (well, sort of) with the announcement of their latest tour, called The Van Tour 2020.

The tour, which will see them traverse the US of A and a little bit of Canada, is named after the the Dodge vehicle that took them across North America in 1995, back when they first started out. Yes, it's been 25 years since.

Image: foofighters.com

Obviously, they're playing much bigger venues than what they did back in '95, but we've been told that the band might play some surprise club shows on this tour in some of the original 1995 venues, that is if those venues are still around.

We're also told that in addition to the concert, fans will get a preview of Dave Grohl's upcoming documentary, What Drives Us.

Here are the tour dates if any Aussie FF fans are feeling the need to get on a plane and join the band on this epic tour. All ticket info can be found at the Foo Fighters website.

Foo Fighters' The Van Tour 2020

April 12: Phoenix, Arizona @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

April 14: Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Santa Ana Star Center

April 16: Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 18: Wichita, Kansas State @ INTRUST Bank Arena

April 20: Knoxville, Tennessee @ Thompson-Boling Arena

May 10: Green Bay, Wisconsin @ Resch Center

May 12: Grand Rapids, Michigan @ Van Andel Arena

May 14: Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

May 18: Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Arena

May 20: Hamilton, Ontario @ FirstOntario Centre

Want more MMM Classic Rock? There’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Soft Rock, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.



For all that matters in Triple M Rock News:

