Foo Fighters Tipped To Announce One-Off Geelong Show

Rock heavyweights Foo Fighters are in discussion to play a show in Geelong this March, falling under a Visit Victoria event initiative.

Reports say the band is seeking to perform at GMHBA stadium for Always Live - a tourism-boosting program which will fund the return of contemporary live music.

The current date under speculation is the first weekend of March at the left-field venue, sources say.

Victorian Events Minister Martin Pakula made no comment on the major story.

While Frontier management, the band's Australian tour promoter have also kept quiet on the matter.

A report from the Herald Sun say Foo Fighters are are "100 per cent" booked to perform down at Kardinia Park.

The Always Live website for Visit Victoria outlines that "Always Live is about live contemporary music in all its forms: from the industry and musicians to the community and fans who support it, all with the energy and atmosphere Victoria’s live contemporary music scene is known and loved for."

