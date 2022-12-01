Foodbank To Hold ‘No Questions asked’ Drive Through For Struggling Victorians

A “no questions asked” drive through facility will be available this weekend to support Victorians who are feeling the cost-of-living crisis the most.

Foodbank Victoria will host two drive throughs in Dandenong and Epping amid what its CEO Dave McNamara has described the worst situation people have been in in 15 years.

“Not only are some of our largest charities reporting that they’ve moved from feeding 1,000 people a week to 1,400 people a week, but our distribution has also gone up 21 per cent – which is unheard of in the context of those fifteen years,”he said.

Victorians will be able to turn up and receive a free hamper of produce and pantry essentials.

The Dandenong drive through opens from 11am on Sunday at the Chobani warehouse car park, 18-20 Quality Drive, Dandenong South VIC 3175.

The Epping drive through also opens from 11am on Sunday at the Melbourne Market car park, 55 Produce Drive, Epping VIC 3076.

