Foot And Mouse Disease Biosecurity Measures In Australia Tested By Minister

Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and Queensland Senator Murray Watt has tested Australia’s biosecurity measures in place at airports on his return from Jakarta.

Amid the foot-and-mouth disease threat, Watt posted to a thread on his Twitter photos of himself at various checkpoints up arrival into Australia.

He said enhanced biosecurity checks wasn’t the only measures implemented, and it “didn’t take long” to manoeuvre through the process.

“Didn’t take long, but it’s an important process for anyone who has been on farm overseas, near livestock or is carrying meat/dairy products,” he said.

“We owe it to each other, especially to our farm communities, to do the right thing. If you don’t, you face big fines/visa cancellation.

This isn’t all we’re doing, and we will continue imposing any new border measure that works, while also helping our overseas friends manage outbreak.

“We’ve also started targeted operations on randomly selected flights, where 100 per cent of passengers face full screening.”

Upon disembarking the plane, Watt asked to be treated as a “risk” and undertook full screening.

This included answering questions about travel moments and what Watt was carrying, inspection of luggage and a sniffer dog inspection

Every passenger that enters Australia from Indonesia will be subjected to strict screen processes.

A $14 million funding package to keep foot-and-mouth disease out of Australia has also been announced by the Federal Government.

“If foot and mouth disease gets into our country, it will be a devastating blow for our agriculture industry, particularly our livestock industry,” he said.

“There have been estimates in the order of an $80 billion hit to the national economy if this disease gets in our country.”

Foot-and-mouth disease has not been detected in Australia for 150 years, while the last case reported in Indonesia before the current outbreak was in 1986.

