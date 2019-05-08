Foot Bridge Set To Connect Public From Reid Park To New Stadium

Public concerns are already being raised about parking for the new stadium, but the answer seems to be only a few steps away.

A $7.4million walking bridge will be erected to get your from Reid Park to the new Stadium, minimising parking woes.

The plans are that the wheelchair friendly bridge will go above the current train lines, in Railway Estate.

The project has been named the ‘Reid Park Active Transport Bridge’.

Funding from the structure comes from the $40million Growth Area and Regional Infrastructure Investment Fund from the State Government.

