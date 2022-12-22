Football Australia Hands Down Further Bans Over Crowd Violence

Football Australia has issued multi-year bans for eight more people involved in last weekend's pitch invasion at the Melbourne Derby.

The Soccer governing body said in a statement on Thursday that it would be banning eight more 'hooligans' from all forms of the game for a duration of five to 20 years depending on the offence.

It follows charges laid by Victoria Police earlier this week, resulting from the violent crowd invasion at AAMI Park.

Thursday's development brings the number of bans handed out to 10 - after two were banned for life following the assault of Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover, referee Alex King and a television cameraman.

“These bans are effective immediately and will preclude them from all related football activity including attending Football Australia-sanctioned football matches and events encompassing all A-leagues, Australia Cup, National Premier League, and national team matches and registering as a football participant,” an FA statement said.

The offences include entering the field of play without authorisation, engaging in harmful conduct, endangering others, anf throwing weapons in a dangerous manner.

“As promised to the Australian football community of over two million participants and the wider public, Football Australia has taken swift and decisive action against those who have brought our game into disrepute by their conduct during the Melbourne derby, and we will continue to do so as part of our ongoing investigation,” FA chief executive officer James Johnson said.

“Football is the beautiful game, it brings together people like no other sport can, and we will not let the actions of these non-football fans cast a dark cloud over the game we love.

“Football Australia will continue to work with Victoria Police and the venue to identify other guilty parties and rid our game of such people. We ask our community to make any reports to Crime Stoppers.”

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: