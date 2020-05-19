Football Club Apologises After Filling Stadium With Sex Dolls For A Game

Why didn't we think of that? "Sorry darling, they're just here to improve the atmosphere"

Seoul FC had their first game back since the K-League came back following a break for Coronavirus. Faced with the problem all sport does, namely how to fill out empty stadiums, they were presented with a novel solution. Put it dolls. Dress them up in kits. Give them signs to hold.

On many levels it makes sense. They were even offered "premium mannequins" (the club were at pains to describe them as this in their formal apology online) for the purpose by a local company free of charge. What could possibly go wrong..?

Well, this. The place they got these "premium mannequins", you will be stunned to learn, is very much a sex shop and the dolls look - so we're told... ahem - quite a lot like the ones used for... well, y'know.

In the spirit of public service, in case anyone from the NRL is reading this: No. Just: No.

