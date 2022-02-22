Footy Fans Rejoice As Pre-Season Matches Kick Into Gear

Prior to the AAMI Community Series starting on March 3, AFL clubs will begin informal scratch matches against each other on Wednesday February 23.

Fans and members will see firsthand new names, draftees and gameplans as footy season kicks into gear.

Last year's runners up, the Western Bulldogs will face Essendon at the 'Hangar' from 3pm (AEDT) on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Carlton take on St Kilda at Ikon Park from 10am (AEDT). While reigning premiers Melbourne host North Melbourne at Casey Fields with an 11am start (AEDT).

An action-packed five matches will take place on Friday February 25, with Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium hosting back-to-back games.

Brisbane Lions vs Adelaide Crows will begin at 10am (AEDT), before Gold Coast host Port Adelaide at 3pm.

Bringing regional Victorians their footy fix, Collingwood and Hawthorn will square off at Morwell Recreation Reserve at 4pm.

The first unofficial Friday Night match of the season, the two Sydney clubs will test their pre-season strategies at Lavington Oval in the Hunter Valley from 6pm (AEDT).

West Coast and Fremantle will go head to head at 7:40pm (AEDT) from Optus Stadium.

Closing the four-day action, Geelong will host Richmond at GMHBA Stadium from 1pm (AEDT) Saturday.

