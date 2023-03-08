Footy Fans To Fork Out More For Food At MCG

Footy fans will be forking out more for food and drinks this season at the MCG – the first price increase in four years.

The MCG revealed prices for hot chips, pies, soft drinks, and water will go up as well as beer hotdogs and chicken burgers as it attempts to deal with rising costs.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Hot chips, pies and hotdogs will increase by $1 to $5.50, while a schooner of beer will rise to $10.50, a bottle of soft drink to rise 80c to $5.50 while a bottle of water will also go up by 60c to $4.00.

MCG chief executive Stuart Fox said the increase was the first to incur since the 2019 AFL premiership season.

“We haven’t been immune to inflation, supply chain issues or the steadily rising cost of labour in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, making it necessary for us to adjust prices for some food and beverage items,” he said.

“We continue to strive to maintain price points that are manageable for all fans, and in particular families, coming to the footy.”

The inflated prices come as Marvel Stadium announced on Tuesday it would freeze costs on popular favourites including pies, hot chips, burgers, and hotdogs.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear it on the LiSTNR app now.