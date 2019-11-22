For Anyone Who's A Demon For Locking Themselves Out Of The House, Your Prayers Have Been Answered

- newsFor Anyone Who's A Demon For Locking Themselves Out Of The House, Your Prayers Have Been Answered
The future is now
For anyone - EVERYONE - that has ever locked their bloody keys inside, well, we have found a solution.
Introducing Nuki, the device that enables you to open your door with your smartphone.
According to the press release, the Nuki locking system fits over existing door cylinders and brings a whole new level of convenience and elegance to the modern home. Simply download the app and turn your smartphone into a key.
Now all you have to remember is to not forget your phone. And ditch the keys 😜