For Anyone Who's A Demon For Locking Themselves Out Of The House, Your Prayers Have Been Answered

For anyone - EVERYONE - that has ever locked their bloody keys inside, well, we have found a solution.

Introducing Nuki, the device that enables you to open your door with your smartphone.

According to the press release, the Nuki locking system fits over existing door cylinders and brings a whole new level of convenience and elegance to the modern home. Simply download the app and turn your smartphone into a key.

Now all you have to remember is to not forget your phone. And ditch the keys 😜

More info on the Nuki Smart Lock 2 here