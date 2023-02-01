“For Good”: NFL Star Tom Brady Announces His Retirement

The NFL’s most success quarterback in history, Tom Brady, has announced his retirement from the game – declaring this time it’s “for good”.

Brady, who holds a record seven Super Bowls with New England, six, and Tampa, one, posted an announcement video lasting under a minute to social media overnight.

“Good morning, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good,” Brady said in the 53-second video.

"Thank you, guys, so much to every single one of you for supporting me.

"My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors — I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

Brady was due to enter free agency this season, with whispers several teams were already in talks with him

The Californian leaves the game as the league’s all-time regular-season leader in pass attempts (12,050), completions (7,753), passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649). He also owns all those records for the post-season.

His record of 251 regular season wins and 35 playoff games is the most of any other player in NFL history.

Brady announced on February 1, 2022, he was going to retire, but reversed the decision 40 days later and played the 2022 season with Tampa.

