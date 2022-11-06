Forbes Residents Face Massive Clean-Up After Lachlan River Peaks

Flood waters in western New South Wales are expected to travel downstream this week.

It comes after the Lachlan River in Forbes peaked at 10.67 metres on Saturday, just shy of the record level set in 1952.

Meanwhile, the state's emergency service anticipates around 500 properties will be damaged from the flood waters.

SES spokesperson Greg Nash said the weather is predicted to clear up, but the danger is not over with locals urged to remain vigilant.

"There is still a chance of some thunderstorms around in some areas, and as we have seen over the last couple of weeks, that given the ground is so saturated, a short intense storm could produce flash-flooding," he said.

Meantime, NSW police have discovered a second body in floodwaters.

Divers made the grim discovery of the man's body in a creek near Boorowa south of Sydney on Sunday, three days after another man's body was found.

They're yet to be formally identified but are believed to be the bodies of two Sydney fathers, swept away by flood waters last week.

In the past 24 hours since Sunday, there have been 311 calls for help across the state with the SES performing 13 rescues.

There are currently 102 flood warnings still in place, including 16 emergency evacuation orders. Volunteer crews remain in key areas of concern in Forbes on the Lachlan River, Tumut and Wagga on the Murrumbidgee River, Moama on the Murray, Collarenebri, Walgett and Lightening Ridge on the Barwon.

