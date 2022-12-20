Foreign Minister Visits China To Mark Anniversary Of Diplomatic Relations

Penny Wong has become the first Australian official in over three years to visit Beijing.

The foreign minister said rekindling with the country on diplomatic and political level is the first step to building the two nations' relationship.

It's the latest virtue of easing tensions between the Oceanic-Asian countries, as Wong arrived on Tuesday ahead of the 50th anniversary of relations.

The Senator's visit is the first by an Australian minister since China held a diplomatic freeze in 2019.

While still in Australia, Wong said she'll attempt to work through issues during her trip, including lifting trade sanctions and releasing Australians detained in China - but insisted it won't be resolved overnight.

"The prime minister has made it very clear we seek a stable relationship with China," she said.

"As I have said in the past, this will take time but I do see this visit as another step in the road.

"We will co-operate where we can, we will disagree where we must and we will engage in our national interest.

"There has been a lot of speculation in the last 24 hours or more about what will happen. I will say this, the expectation should be that we will have a meeting, and that dialogue itself is essential to stabilising the relationship."

The visit is to mark 50 years since the Whitlam government established diplomatic relations with China.

“In 1972, then prime minister Gough Whitlam took a bold decision, recognising the importance of engagement and cooperation between our two nations and peoples,” the Australian government statement said.

“We welcome the opportunity to mark this anniversary.”

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: