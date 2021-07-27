Forensic Crash Unit Investigate Tragic Death Of Father-To-Be

The forensic crash unit is currently investigating the death of a 35 year-old man at Middleman sports club.

Joe Williams was driving a forklift through Middlemount when the machine rolled over and trapped his leg.

Paramedics attempted to treat the 35-year-old who was in critical condition but later died of his injuries.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region's breaking news as it hits.

According to a close friend of the victim, Williams' partner is almost ready to give birth to their daughter.

Friends and family have been paying tribute to the soon-to-be father, as well as initiating fundraisers in support of his partner Casey and daughter.

Friend Tom Young said that Joe was "great to be around" and that Tom and other friends would be there for his family.

"We would like to do anything we can to support his partner Casey and their soon-to-be-born baby."

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.