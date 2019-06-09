Forensic Crash Unit Investigating Fatal Incident At Steiglitz

Investigations continue into a crash that has claimed the life of a local man in the northern Gold Coast suburb of Steiglitz.

Police were called to the scene off Walkers Jetty Road, which runs off Cabbage Tree Point Road, at around 6am on Sunday with reports of an overturned vehicle in the water.

That is where emergency services found a car semi-submerged in the water.

The driver, a 45-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The Forensic Crash Unit is now investigating.