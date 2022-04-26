Forensic Investigation Into Fatal House Fire In Ambarvale

Police are investigating a fatal house fire in Sydney's south-west overnight.

Emergency services were called to a home in Ambarvale, about 10.20pm on Tuesday, after reports of a fire.

Fire and Rescue NSW forced their way into the rear of the house on Varden Way where they found a man unconscious.

He was moved outside, where CPR was administered; but sadly, he was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be the only person living at the residence.

A crime scene has been established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au .

