Forensic police undertake marathon search of Cleo Smith's family home

Forensic police have carried out a seven-hour search of the family home of Cleo Smith.

Officers arrived at the Smith family home in South Carnarvon around 2.30 pm on Tuesday, they left just after 10 pm with two evidence bags.

It’s believed a large portion of the search took place outside of the home, focusing on obtaining DNA from fences or windows.

Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde said that this was standard practice and at this stage, there was no evidence of stalking.

Premier Mark McGowan is urging anyone to come forward with any information they may have.

“If people can find Cleo and bring her home to her family, the reward is there. So please if you know her whereabouts, if you have any knowledge, if you have any tips, pass them on to the police.”

The search to find the 4-year-old that went missing from Blowholes campsite near Carnarvon enters its 12th day.

