FORESTRY HUB Farewell Inaugural Chair

The Green Triangle Forest Industries Hub wish to acknowledge the leadership and service of its inaugural chair Linda Sewell who today announced her board resignation.



The announcement followed her resignation yesterday as chief executive officer of OneFortyOne Plantations, a position she has held for the past seven years.



Ms Sewell played an instrumental role in the creation of the Hub, working with her industry peers to build a collective and united vision to grow the Green Triangle forest and manufacturing sector.



Hub deputy chair Ian McDonnell said Ms Sewell was a highly respected leader in the forest and timber sector, working proactively during her tenure to build the profile and status of the Green Triangle.



He said Ms Sewell’s “tenacity and enthusiasm” had been pivotal in forming the Hub’s strategic plan, generating realistic objectives to sustainably grow the sector over the next three decades.



“Linda is a highly respected among her peers and will be sorely missed by our board where her strategic leadership was greatly respected,” Mr McDonnell said.



“She has built strong working relationship with all levels of government and global stakeholders to realise local opportunities which will benefit our sector for generations to come.



“Of particular note is her commitment to stewardship. She has been a strong advocate for relishing new education pathways and opportunities for the next generation of Green Triangle foresters and embracing new innovations to future proof the industry; objectives which have been strongly enforced in the Hub’s strategic vision.



“On behalf of the board I wish to thank Linda for her leadership, advocacy and fellowship and wish her every success for her future endeavours.”



The Hub will consider the replacement of the chair position at its September 3 board meeting.

