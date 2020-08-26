FORESTRY HUB Farewell Inaugural Chair
OneFortyOne CEO Linda Sewell Resigns
The Green Triangle Forest Industries Hub wish to acknowledge the leadership and service of its inaugural chair Linda Sewell who today announced her board resignation.
The announcement followed her resignation yesterday as chief executive officer of OneFortyOne Plantations, a position she has held for the past seven years.
Ms Sewell played an instrumental role in the creation of the Hub, working with her industry peers to build a collective and united vision to grow the Green Triangle forest and manufacturing sector.
Hub deputy chair Ian McDonnell said Ms Sewell was a highly respected leader in the forest and timber sector, working proactively during her tenure to build the profile and status of the Green Triangle.
He said Ms Sewell’s “tenacity and enthusiasm” had been pivotal in forming the Hub’s strategic plan, generating realistic objectives to sustainably grow the sector over the next three decades.
“Linda is a highly respected among her peers and will be sorely missed by our board where her strategic leadership was greatly respected,” Mr McDonnell said.
“She has built strong working relationship with all levels of government and global stakeholders to realise local opportunities which will benefit our sector for generations to come.
“Of particular note is her commitment to stewardship. She has been a strong advocate for relishing new education pathways and opportunities for the next generation of Green Triangle foresters and embracing new innovations to future proof the industry; objectives which have been strongly enforced in the Hub’s strategic vision.
“On behalf of the board I wish to thank Linda for her leadership, advocacy and fellowship and wish her every success for her future endeavours.”
The Hub will consider the replacement of the chair position at its September 3 board meeting.
OneFortyOne announces resignation of Linda Sewell as CEO
Executive Transition Announcement
On behalf of the Board of Directors of OneFortyOne Plantations, Pty, Ltd, (OFO), I am writing to inform you that Linda Sewell has announced her resignation as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective 28 August, 2020. This news comes with regret but also great respect and support for Linda in her decision. After nearly eight years of demanding hard work, a challenging pace and thoughtful leadership of the Company, Linda has determined it is time for her to embark on a new journey.
Linda joined OFO in April, 2013, soon after the purchase of the forest estate owned by ForestrySA in South Australia and Victoria, as the first independent CEO of OFO. Under her leadership and support by the Board and Shareholders, the Company has since grown into a stable, vertically integrated forest products company, with significant, high quality forest estates in Australia and New Zealand along with timber processing facilities of the same calibre. The Company today has over 500 employees across the two Countries.
Linda has hired and is supported by a seasoned and well-respected leadership team that will remain focused on our shareholders, employees and day-to-day operations. Andy Giles Knopp will continue to serve as Acting-CEO, a role he is well-suited for given his knowledge of OFO’s integrated businesses and his experience since 2016 as OFO’s Chief Financial Officer. The Board will evaluate options over the coming weeks as related to support for the leadership team and the Company.
As a part of her role through the years, Linda has been instrumental within the industry helping to form the Green Triangle Forest Industry Hub, building relationships on behalf of the Company and industry with Government, and establishing OFO as a respected operator and partner within the regions it operates. In full acknowledgement, Linda leaves the Company well positioned for the future.
Please join us in thanking Linda for all she has done at OFO and wish her good health and great success into the future. Although her last day at OFO will be here soon, we know Linda will remain a part of the OFO family and a key participant in our industry.