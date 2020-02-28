Forever 9th? Mark Geyer Explains Why The Wests Tigers Won't Repeat History In 2020

Since their historic 2005 Premiership win, the Wests Tigers have only managed to make the post-season on two more occasions.

In 2010 and backing up in 2011, the Tigers managed to finish in the Top eight.

And since that '05 Premiership they've finished ninth on five occasions, including 2019 when they narrowly missed out on the finals.

It's a running joke in rugby league circles that the Tigers should be pencilled in (even before the season begins) in that unlucky ninth spot.

However, according to Triple M's Mark Geyer that is about to change.

LISTEN HERE:

All this week on The Rush Hour, MG is running through his 2020 Ladder predictions, in which, the 'Wild Panther' picked the Dragons to finish 14th; hear the full chat below.

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.