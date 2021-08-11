Forget To Complete The Census Form? There’s Still Time

It’s not too late if you forgot to complete your Census on Tuesday night.

In these 'unprecedented times' the Australian Census have allowed another week for collecting the vital data that captures history in the making.

The five yearly snapshot provides information of Australia's demographics, including who we are, where we came from, what we do and how our needs have changed.

If your household has not completed the Census by 12 August, you will receive a reminder from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) with consequences of omitting to contribute to fines of up to $222 a day.

The first Census to be conducted in a pandemic, the ABS believe this will be the most significant ever with safeguards put in place to deter cyber hackers.

While the Census may be difficult for some communities to access, the ABS have said this year’s Census provides greater accessibility for deaf and visually impaired Australians.

To complete the last day to complete the form is 12 August and after that, the ABS will contact people directly to help them with it.

More information about the 2021 Census is available at census.abs.gov.au



