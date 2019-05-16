In breaking news, former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke has passed away, aged 89.

His wife, Blanche d'Alpuget, released a statement late on Thursday night.

“Today we lost Bob Hawke, a great Australian – many would say the greatest Australian of the post-war era,” the statement read.

“He died peacefully at home at the age of 89 years.

“I and Bob’s children, Sue, Stephen, Rosslyn and stepson, Louis, and his grandchildren, will hold a private funeral.

“A memorial service will be held in Sydney in coming weeks.

“Bob Hawke and Paul Keating and their governments modernised the Australian economy, paving the way for an unprecedented period of recession-free economic growth and job creation.”

Mr Hawke still remains as the longest serving Labor Prime Minister ever.