Former Catalan Dragons Coach Kevin Walters Reacts To Israel Folau Signing

The Rugby League world woke to the news that Israel Folau would once again be returning to the football field, signing for the French side Catalan Dragons in the Super League on a one-year deal.

On this morning's The Big Breakfast with Marto, Margaux and Nick Cody, former Catalan Dragons coach Kevin Walters has shared his thoughts on the move.

Walters, now the Maroons coach, was at the helm in Perpignan for the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

The Catalan Dragons have made a habit of signing controversial Australian sports stars, with Todd Carney and Greg Bird both once calling the club home.

