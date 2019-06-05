Former Collingwood president Alan McAlister has died at the age of 89.

McAlister was president between 1986-95, presiding over the club during the 1990 flag that broke a 32-year premiership drought.

He famously declared Leigh Matthews would have a job for life after masterminding the famous win over Essendon.

McAlister was also instrumental in getting Nathan Buckley to the Pies, a legacy which carries on to this day with Buckley as the current coach of the club.

McAlister dragged Collingwood out of $3.5 million in debt that threatened to bankrupt the club in 80s, and had ambitious plans — that never eventuated — to make Victoria Park a viable 40,000 seat AFL stadium.

