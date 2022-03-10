Former Deputy Chief Medical Officer Suggests Covid Restrictions Will Soon Change

Australia could see further easing of Covid restrictions within months, with quarantine rules overhauled.

Former deputy chief medical officer Dr Nick Coatsworth, suggested on Thursday that pandemic rule changes were imminent.

“I think a lot of countries are moving towards that. Australia won’t be far behind,” he told the Today Show.

“It is something that I’m sure the Chief Health Officers are considering"

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

However, Dr Nick Coatsworth said that health experts would be cautious in removing all restrictions just yet.

“We’ve taken a fair few, nearly all of our restrictions off really, so I think it’s probably time for a wait-and-see approach before we start to remove things like isolation," he acknowledged.

UK announced last month they would scrap all Covid restrictions, including quarantine requirements, while in the US people who test positive for the virus must quarantine for five days.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hd previously flagged that abating restrictions was inevitable as Australia moves towards living with the virus.

“We’ve seen a peak in omicron cases. We’ve seen a reduction in ICU and hospitalisation numbers, and as you know people are getting back to work,” he said last month.

“I think this is the next step in the road, reducing the restrictions even further.” - Treasurer Frydenberg

Under current quarantine rules, individuals who contract the virus and their close contacts are required to undergo a week of isolation.

Meantime, here are the latest Covid figures from right around Australia:

Western Australia

New cases: 4,535

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 80 / 3

Northern Territory

New cases: 326

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 33 / 2

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 821

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 37 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 4,571

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 252 / 17

New South Wales

New cases: 16,288

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 991 / 39

Victoria

New cases: 7,779

Covid-related deaths: 8

Hospital and ICU admissions: 188 / 32

South Australia

New cases: 2,590

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 91 / 11

Tasmania

New cases: 1,16

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 16 / 5

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.