Former Drug Boss Tony Mokbel Hospitalised

Former drug boss Tony Mokbel has been hospitalised after experiencing health issues overnight.

Mokbel was transported from Barwon Prison in Melbourne to hospital at around 8PM on Thursday night after telling prison staff he felt unwell.

He was then transported to hospital under police guard.

Mokbel is believed to have pre-existing health issues which has seen him receive medical attention multiple times during his sentence.

He was last year transported to hospital after experiencing severe chest pains and was hospitalised following a cardiac arrest in 2019 after being stabbed with a makeshift shiv.

Following the attack, Mokbel has been kept in isolation.

He is currently serving a 30-year sentence after being found guilty of drug trafficking.

