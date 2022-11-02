Former Elite Swimming Coach John Wright Dies In Custody

Former elite swimming coach John Wright has died in police custody while awaiting trial on child abuse charges.

The 79-year-old, who trained several elite swimmers including one Australian Olympian, was arrested last year following allegations of the sexual abuse of five boys he coached in the 1980s.

Australian Olympic swimmer Shane Lewis came forward to Swimming Australia back in 2016 to report he had allegedly been sexually abused by Wright between the ages of 11 and 13 while training in Brisbane.

Mr Lewis passed away in February of 2021 with his family claiming he committed suicide.

Several other swimmers who trained under Wright claimed they were sexually abused by the coach in the 1980’s including Paul Shearer, who claimed he was abused by Wright while training at the Palm Beach Currumbin pool on the Gold Coast.

Mr Shearer later took his own life in 2020.

Following the several allegations against him, Wright was arrested in Western Australia before being extradited back to Queensland to face trial.

Wright was charged with nine counts of indecent dealing of a child and one count of common assault.

The 79-year-old was later charged with 20 more offences after several others contacted police with further allegations.

The Queensland Corrective Services made a statement confirming the 79-year-old’s death at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"The 79-year-old male was declared deceased on November 1," they said.

"QCS will assist Queensland Police in preparing a report for the coroner."

