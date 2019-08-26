Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Says England Has No Right To Win The Third Test

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan reckons Ben Stokes and England had absolutely no right to win the Third Ashes Test.

An unbelievable and unbeaten 135 from Ben Stokes saw England level the series 1-1, thanks to the 1 wicket victory.

But after the home side were bowled all out for just 67 in the first innings, Vaughan told Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG he didn't give England any chance.

"I didn't give them (England) a sniff, I didn't give them any chance," Vaughan told Triple M.

"History tells you chasing 360 is just not possible.

"You shouldn't be able to produce those kind of innings, you just shouldn't be able to do what Ben Stokes did."

