Former FIFA World Football Boss Charged With Fraud

Former FIFA boss and officials have been indicted on fraud charges, compiling from a six-year long investigation.

Sepp Blatter is accused of breaking Swiss Law when he approved $2 million for ex-UEFA president Michael Platini.

The charges against the pair involve unlawfully arranging a payment of Swiss francs.

A six-year investigation, Blatter authorised a payment toward Platini in 2011, the two men originally said the payment was for backdated salary.

"This payment damaged FIFA's assets and unlawfully enriched Platini," Switzerland's Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) said.

The investigation by the Swiss was opened in 2015, with FIFA already dealing with several scandals that had begun to rise to the top.

FIFA's governing body were investigated over ethical concerns, forcing both Blatter and Platini to leave their posts in December 2015.

Both men had denied any wrongdoing, with Blatter persistent of his not guilty status.

"I look forward to the trial before the Federal Criminal Court with optimism and I hope that this story will come to an end and that all the facts will be dealt with properly," Blatter said in a statement.

